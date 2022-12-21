Deputies: Man falsely yells ‘Shots fired!’ in store

By Signal Staff

A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after falsely shouting in the food court at Costco Wholesale in Canyon Country that two people had been shot, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call for service came in at about 11:30 a.m. about a man causing problems with customers and employees on the 18600 block of Via Princessa. Arriaga added that the man was reporting that shots were fired and that two people had been hit.

“Deputies arrived and did not locate any persons suffering from gunshot wounds,” she wrote in an email to The Signal at about 1 p.m. “They determined there was no credible threat, nor evidence that a crime had occurred.”

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman, the Fire Department had responded to a medical emergency call.

“There are no transports,” Aldana told The Signal just after 12:30 p.m. She had no further information at that time.

Several Costco employees told The Signal that a man had run into the building screaming and urging someone to call 911, that someone had been shot.

Arriaga said sheriff’s deputies eventually caught up with the individual and took him to a local hospital for medical evaluation. She added that it was “unrelated to any incidents of shots fired.”