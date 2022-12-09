Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts

A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road and arrived on the scene at 8:37 a.m.

The results after a driver collided into the side of Yum Yum Donuts in Canyon Country on 120922. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Upon arrival, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies learned that a woman described as being elderly had accidentally pressed on the gas, accelerating into the side of Yum Yum Donuts. The woman’s specific age was unavailable.

Three people were inside the shop at the time of the incident, according to Clark. The three sustained minor injuries.

The woman was transported to a local hospital at 8:52 a.m., according to Benitez. The extent of her injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

The incident caused many of Yum Yum Donuts’ glass panels to shatter. However, no structural damage was done.