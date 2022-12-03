Election updates fail to change outcomes for any SCV races

Los Angeles County has tallied more than 2.45 million ballots from the Nov. 8 election, adding nearly 1,200 votes with Friday’s update, according to the county’s Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

County officials anticipate the results being certified Monday, according to a news release issued Friday.

The latest round of updates included 1,179 votes from throughout Los Angeles County, with one additional vote being tallied for the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest race, a Newhall School District contest. It wasn’t enough to make a difference in the outcome.

For the Area 1 race for the Newhall School District’s governing board, incumbent Brian Walters trails Donna Robert now by 13 votes, making the margin 50.16% to 49.84%. In Area 2, Rachelle Haddoak maintained her lead over Suverna Mistry by a margin of 53.66% to 46.34%.

There were no significant changes to the results for local races as of Friday’s update.

In the SCV’s most significant Assembly race, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, who conceded this week to Pilar Schiavo, saw the margin between them now at 556 votes, 11 more than the previous tally.

Incumbents for the William S. Hart Union High School District races, Bob Jensen, Cherise Moore and Joe Messina, maintained their leads for trustee areas Nos. 2, 3 and 5, respectively.

In the Saugus Union School District races, Cassandra Love, Anna Griese and Chris Trunkey kept their respective leads, also.

County elections officials must report their final results to the secretary of state for certification by Dec. 9, according to the state’s website.