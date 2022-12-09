Faith Community Church to host ‘Festividad for Christ’ Christmas Celebration

Dean Semelsberger pets the alpaca named Blaze in the petting zoo during the Festividad for Christ holiday event hosted by Faith Community Church in Newhall on Saturday, 121821. Dan Watson /The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event on Saturday, Dec. 17. 

Now in its 17th year, “Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary catered lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need. 

A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals. 

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church campus at 24620 Meadowridge Drive, just south of Newhall Avenue. 

“As always, all of us at Faith Community Church look forward to hosting this event that brings so much joy to our neighbors,” Senior Pastor Steve Jackson said. “It’s our way of sharing God’s love, and we invite anyone who lives in the neighborhood to join us for the festivities.” 

For more information, call the church at 661-259-1741. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS