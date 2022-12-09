Faith Community Church to host ‘Festividad for Christ’ Christmas Celebration

News release

Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Now in its 17th year, “Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary catered lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need.

A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church campus at 24620 Meadowridge Drive, just south of Newhall Avenue.

“As always, all of us at Faith Community Church look forward to hosting this event that brings so much joy to our neighbors,” Senior Pastor Steve Jackson said. “It’s our way of sharing God’s love, and we invite anyone who lives in the neighborhood to join us for the festivities.”

For more information, call the church at 661-259-1741.