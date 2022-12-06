Group of adjunct faculty picket outside COC over contract negotiations

About a dozen members of College of the Canyons adjunct faculty staff protested with signs Monday morning on Rockwell Canyon Road, the first day of a strike authorized by the professors’ union.

A representative for AFT 6262 let the college know Thursday that union members would be on strike as of Monday, the first day of finals.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years … this is the first time we’ve been on strike — but it’s time,” said Pete Virgadamo, board secretary for AFT 6262.

After protracted negotiations, followed by mediation and then a fact-finding report, the Santa Clarita Community College District and its adjunct faculty unit couldn’t come to terms, according to officials on both sides.

The adjunct faculty union was seeking a 6% increase for each year of the contract under negotiation. A spokesman for COC said Friday that the board issued its “last, best and final offer” last month at 0% for the first year and 5.26% for the second year.