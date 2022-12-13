Infant airlifted to nearby hospital for medical emergency

Emergency responders transported and airlifted an infant from Central Park Monday afternoon after responding to a medical emergency in Santa Clarita, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a medical emergency in the 22000 block of Bea Court in Santa Clarita at approximately 3:04 p.m., said Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Fire Department.

One patient, an infant, was airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to on-scene reports.

Aldana was unable to provide additional information regarding the patient or the nature of the medical emergency.