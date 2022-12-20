LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision

A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in one transport, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The vehicle collision occurred at the Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road intersection, involving the K9 unit and a Toyota Prius.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:20 p.m.

One transport occurred and two ambulances remained on the scene at the time of this publication.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, “deputies are currently on scene still conducting an investigation.”