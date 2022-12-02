LASD asks for public’s help in locating missing Castaic man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk, missing person: Trent Michael Boser, who was last seen early Friday morning near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road in Castaic, according to an LASD news release.

LASD officials describe Boser as a white, 47-year-old man. He’s approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Boser was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

According to law enforcement officials, Boser was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Avalon. Boser’s family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.