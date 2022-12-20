Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

News release

Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned.

“We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care services to the Santa Clarita community.”

Weagley was raised in New York, where he received his bachelor’s of science degree in biology at St. John Fisher College. From there, he attended the Georgetown University School of Medicine, where he received his medical degree. He continued his postgraduate education at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He completed a general surgery internship and residency before moving to Los Angeles and becoming a family practice physician at the Los Angeles Air Force Base Clinic.

In 1989, Weagley moved his practice to the Santa Clarita Valley and has been a family practice physician in the area since that time. He joins Dr. Anirudh Rai at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care, the first primary care practice at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care opened in August of this year as part of Henry Mayo’s effort to expand services offered on the hospital campus. To make an appointment, visit henrymayo.com/primarycare or call 661-200-1710.