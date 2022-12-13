Man calls for help, allegedly assaults person who tried to help him

A 60-year-old Newhall resident was detained on suspicion of assault after yelling for help, then allegedly assaulting the person who responded, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. on the 16400 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, a person heard the suspect yelling for help. When the person approached the suspect, he accused the victim of stealing his phone, Arriaga wrote in a statement sent to The Signal.

“The victim walked away to avoid confrontation, the victim was followed by the suspect who continued being verbally aggressive then the suspect physically assaulted the victim using the victim’s driver’s side door,” wrote Arriaga.

Arriaga then stated that a woman exited her home to investigate what was going on and then the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman.

“A resident exited their home to check the welfare of the victim. The suspect then approached the resident and physically assaulted her,” wrote Arriaga. “The victims sustained minor injury, declined medical attention.”

The suspect was then detained on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and assault on a dependent adult. He remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at the time of this publication.