Metro provides update on I-5 construction, closures

News release

As work continues on the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is reminding motorists to prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions from State Route 14 to Parker Road in the upcoming week.

Construction activity also continues during daytime hours, but freeway closures are only expected overnight.

SR-14 to Magic Mountain Pkwy

Weldon Canyon Bridge falsework installation, requiring multiple weeknight directional closures between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Falsework support and backfill activity is planned at Weldon Canyon Road along outside shoulders during dayshift hours.

Southbound I-5 directional closures

• Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound I-5 directional closures, contingency dates if needed: Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Center median retaining wall construction, paving and concrete barrier work. Activities include excavation, shoring, form and concrete work between SR-14 and Valencia Boulevard.

• Outside shoulder slope soil stabilization (soil nail installation) in both directions between Weldon Canyon bridge and Calgrove Boulevard. Equipment includes a directional drilling machine, usage of trucks, forklifts and concrete mixing support.

• Butte Canyon Bridge falsework installation between Pico Canyon Road/Lyons Avenue and McBean Parkway.

• Southbound and eastbound Rye Canyon Road (adjacent to the I-5 bridge) excavation and shoring installation within existing work zones.

Magic Mountain Parkway to Parker Road

Sound wall foundation construction along southbound I-5 and The Old Road between Villa Canyon Road and Hasley Canyon Road. Activities include excavation, auger drilling, setting of steel rebar, concrete work and material handling. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized. Center median roadway excavation and paving activity between State Route 126 and Parker Road.

During overnight closures, motorist detours for through traffic are as follows:

• Northbound I-5 freeway closures: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road, and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 onramp.

• Southbound I-5 freeway closures: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off Golden Valley Road, and proceed to the I-5/SR-14 Interchange.

For more information about the project or to sign up for regular updates, go to L.A. Metro’s Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project home page at Metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements. Those with concerns or questions can email Metro at [email protected] or call 213-922-2772.