NSD approves 9% salary raise for teachers and other staff

Governing board members also certify first interim report

The Newhall School District’s governing board unanimously voted to approve tentative agreements between its employee groups, which lists a 9% on-schedule salary raise and a 1% off-schedule, one-time payment and ratifications to other aspects of their contracts.

According to the agenda, the district and the Newhall Teachers Association came to an agreement for the 2022-23 collective bargaining agreement. NTA members will receive a 9% on-schedule salary raise and a 1% off-schedule salary raise, in addition to agreed-upon changes to the work year and an increase in district contribution to employee benefits.

As part of the agreements, NTA members assigned to teach in the district’s Dual Language Immersion program will receive an annual stipend of $2,500, as well as members assigned to teach classes that require an education specialist credential.

The Newhall Employee Support Professionals also came to a similar tentative agreement with the district. The tentative agreement will also affect non-represented Newhall district employees including assistant superintendents, certificated administrators, certificated management, classified management, confidential employees, preschool instructors, safety supervisors and non-represented hourly workers.

As a result of these agreements, the financial impact to the general fund is approximately a cumulative $10.9 million.

According to members of NTA, they are grateful for this year’s negotiations team, on both sides, for a “truly respectful, fair and productive” negotiation session.

Under the business report, the governing board also voted to certify its first interim report and approved soft costs for the purchase of shade structures at Old Orchard Elementary and Oak Hills Elementary.

According to the district’s first interim report, the district filed a positive budget certification — meaning it can meet its financial obligation for the current two subsequent fiscal years while maintaining the state-required minimum reserve level of 3%.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Sheri Staszewski gave the report alongside Kevin Vensko, director of business and fiscal services.

Staszewski gave an overview of the district’s funding, and explained some of the changes from when the board first adopted its budget in June to first interim. The district’s revenues increased by approximately $12 million and its expenditures rose by approximately $2.5 million.

“Our LCFF, as I pointed out, with COLA had kept increasing from adopted budget,” Staszewski said. “You can see it [COLA] went from adopted budget of about 9.85% to 13.2% for almost $1.8 million.”

In addition, the district had an approximately $2 million increase in federal revenues as a result of carryover from the prior year.

The district also received an additional $12 million from state funding, and overall this year, the district is looking at higher revenues versus expenditures.

The governing board voted to certify its first interim financial report as recommended by district staff.