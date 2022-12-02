NWS: Rain could continue through weekend

The National Weather Service forecast has indicated that rain and cold weather are to be expected over the weekend.

While the possibility of rain on Thursday night after 10 p.m. was 80%, a number of factors imply showers will be spotty from Friday on.

Two systems are expected to pass through the Santa Clarita Valley at different times, one that started Thursday and another on Saturday, with some time in between that could carry spots of rain, drizzle and sprinkles.

“There are still two primary systems involved. The first is on our doorstep and will bring increasing chances of rain to the northern areas today and even a few sprinkles or light showers in [Los Angeles]/Ventura counties,” read an excerpt from the NWS’s forecast discussion. “However, models now are showing the front stalling around Ventura County and then shifting back northward so it appears southern areas will get minimal precipitation from this first system.”

There is a 40% chance of rain before 10 a.m. on Friday with another 40% chance of rain in the evening. Then the second system will increase the chance to 60% on Saturday – which will last until Sunday afternoon.

“A storm system will move through the region into Friday with moderate to locally heavy rain at times. Another storm system will bring light to moderate rain back to the area Saturday into

Sunday,” read the NWS discussion. “Dry weather is expected next week but with cooler than normal temperatures.”

Temperatures on Thursday night dropped to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The lows are expected to be in the high 40’s until Sunday night, where it’ll drop down to 43 degrees. Highs will range from 55 degrees on Sunday to 62 degrees on Sunday before dropping to the expected low temps of next week.