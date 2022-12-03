One dead in solo crash

A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Velderrain confirmed there was only one vehicle involved, no one was transported from the scene and only one person appears to have died as a result of the crash. Velderrain said there were no additional details available.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was unavailable for information, at the time of this publication, as their phone lines are down. Calls are currently being redirected to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.