‘Punchlines at Pocock’ to raise funds for Feed SCV

News release

“Punchlines at Pocock,” the free weekly comedy show, is serving an extra purpose on Tuesday, doubling as a fundraiser and food drive for the local nonprofit Feed SCV.

Feed SCV, according to its website, “works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. Our goal is to make eating fresh, local and sustainable every day within everyone’s reach.”

The organization provides educational programs and intervention, “stepping in when others face hardship or crisis and providing them with a delicious, healthy, balanced meal.”

The comedy show is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Avenue Tibbits B, in Santa Clarita. The show is free and all tips will be donated to Feed SCV. Those who bring a canned food item to donate will receive a $1 discount on beer, up to a maximum of five items.

Featured comedians include John Wynn, Tara Jean O’Brien, Joe Bartnick and Auggie Smith.