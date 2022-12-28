Rain and cool temperatures expected throughout the week

The National Weather Service forecasted rain and low temperatures with lows in the 40s throughout the week and it’s anticipated to clear up on New Year’s Eve for much of Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Rain will taper off overnight with mostly sunny conditions Wednesday, and near normal temperatures,” according to the National Weather Service’s forecast. “Additional light shower chances will be possible Thursday and Friday.”

According to the forecast, moderate to heavy rain will be possible on New Year’s Eve, but dry weather is currently expected for new year celebrations. Snow levels will be well above the major mountain passes for most of the precipitation.

Rain is expected to taper off overnight between Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning with only a lingering chance of showers across the north-facing mountain slopes in the morning.

A lot of sunshine is expected Wednesday with highs mostly in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

A much weaker system will come through Thursday with an anticipated quarter inch or less of rain. On Friday, there’s still a fair amount of low-level moisture around, and any rain chances are expected to be relatively low.

Temperatures both Thursday and Friday are expected to remain in the 50s to lower 60s.