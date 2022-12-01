Santa Clarita Transit offers holiday light tour

News release

Santa Clarita Transit has announced its annual Holiday Light Tour aboard the City’s trolley and local vehicles. Trips will be offered from Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Holiday Light Tour departs from the McBean Regional Transit Center and lasts approximately 45 minutes. Trips depart approximately every 15 minutes beginning at 6 p.m., with the final tour leaving at 9 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-served, and can be purchased upon boarding for $3 per person or are free with the donation of a canned food item. All canned foods collected will be donated to the Santa Clarita Food Pantry.

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour and tour updates, contact Santa Clarita Transit at 661-294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.