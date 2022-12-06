Schiavo sworn in as assemblywoman for District 40

News release

Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, was sworn in as the Assembly member for District 40 Monday in the state Capitol.

“I am honored to have earned the trust of the voters of my community to represent them in Sacramento,” Schiavo said in a prepared statement. “I’m ready to get to work for our community to ensure folks have access to good jobs, guaranteed health care, housing they can afford, real solutions to homelessness, and an economy that allows families to thrive.”

The newly elected assemblywoman was the only Democratic candidate to flip an Assembly seat during this election cycle; she represents a region that includes Chatsworth, Northridge, Granada Hills, North Hills, Porter Ranch, the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall and Castaic.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Schiavo was a small business owner and nurse advocate who worked in the labor movement for more than 20 years. In the northwest San Fernando Valley, she co-founded an organization that helped secure housing for veterans and has delivered more than 50,000 meals to people in need.

Schiavo lives in Chatsworth with her daughter Sofia where they love to hike in the Santa Susana Mountains. She has been involved in the PTA of her daughter’s neighborhood public school. Her stepdaughter Germany graduated from Granada Hills Charter High School and is now a senior in college studying business administration.