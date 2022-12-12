Semi-truck rolls over on northbound Interstate 5 near Lake Hughes Road

A white semi-truck rolled off the freeway, fell down an embankment and landed on its side approximately 200 feet off Interstate 5 just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to emergency responders.

At approximately 2:51 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received call of a solo traffic collision involving a big rig and trailer, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office.

A semi truck overturned and fell into an embankment on the Northbound 5 freeway about one mile north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The collision was described as a big rig down the right shoulder embankment of northbound I-5, north of the lower I-5 crossover, he added. The big rig was hauling bread and the driver was not injured, according to Greengard.

No lanes of traffic were affected, Greengard confirmed.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters received the call at 2:54 p.m. and they arrived on the scene at 3:10 p.m.

On arrival, the driver was out of the truck with no injuries. There was no need for transport, she added.