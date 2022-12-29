Studio 7 Foundations holding 2nd annual PJR Day of Remembrance to honor Pedro Roman

Studio 7 Foundation is planning to hold the second annual PJR Day of Remembrance to honor former Valencia Viking Pedro “Javi” Roman on Jan. 29.

The event is scheduled to happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vincent Hill Station in Acton.

“Everybody can get together and remember him and talk about him,” said Studio 7 Foundation founder Alana Altmayer. “It’s just a day to remember him and how amazing he was.”

Roman was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. He died Feb. 1, 2021, from a relapse at age 17.

“When Pedro got sick with leukemia, he felt bad for all the kids in the hospital and he always wanted to help everybody else, even though he was going through the same thing as they were,” said Altmayer.

Roman received many items from friends and family that he then would donate to these children, she said.

“I just wanted to continue when he passed. … My whole goal is to be able to donate stuff to all the kids that are in the hospital fighting with leukemia,” said Altmayer.

Altmayer and Studio 7 are requesting a $20 donation for entrance to the remembrance event. Donations can be submitted at bit.ly/3FWuInI.

The event is set to have food, drinks, vendors, a raffle and live music from country music band Rebel Heart, with actor Jimmy Workman of “Star Trek” and “The Addams Family” fame serving as the event’s grand marshal.

Vincent Hill Station is located at 553 Sierra Highway.