Teen arrested after alleged assault at movie theater

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have a juvenile suspect in custody as part of their investigation into an alleged assault with a deadly weapon outside of the movie theater at the Valencia Town Center, an official confirmed Monday.

A group of people confronted a 16-year-old near the theater about his alleged involvement in a residential burglary that happened less than a week prior.

When confronted about the burglary on Oct. 22, the suspect, a former Saugus High student, became upset and lifted up his jacket to reveal a firearm in his waistband, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The group continued to confront the teenager, and when he reached for his gun, according to witness reports, one of the victims reportedly pepper-sprayed the victim.

After he was pepper-sprayed, the suspect ran heading westbound on the sidewalk along Magic Mountain Parkway, and the group gave chase. During the pursuit, the suspect then allegedly turned and waved the firearm at the group, according to witness statements, prompting them to run away and/or duck for cover.

Detectives ultimately identified the suspect using school records, body camera footage of previous contacts and DMV records, according to court records.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody Nov. 9, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station official, and the detective leading the investigation confirmed Monday that, as of Thursday, records indicated the suspect was still in custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the pointing of a pistol.

A request for comment from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office was not immediately returned Monday.