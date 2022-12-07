The Cube evacuated, hazmat units investigate possible gas leak

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel evacuated The Cube Tuesday afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak. However, Santa Clarita city officials cited a faulty sensor for the cause.

According to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received a call at approximately 5:27 p.m. regarding a gas leak at The Cube. Firefighters arrived at the ice rink at approximately 5:30 p.m. and they were unable to identify a possible gas leak.

Hazmat units were called on the scene to assist personnel, Pittman added.

Carrie Lujan, communications division manager for the city of Santa Clarita, said the alarm went off due to a faulty sensor. There was no chemical leak, she added.

In abundance of caution, patrons of The Cube were evacuated while Fire Department personnel continued their investigation.

Pittman said hazmat units were still at The Cube as of 9 p.m. investigating the incident to ensure there was no possible chemical leak and it was just a faulty sensor.