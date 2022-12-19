Traffic advisory: Median construction to cause lane closures

News release

Crews have begun the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and is intended to enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road.

One left turn lane on Wiley Canyon Road, turning north onto Orchard Village Road, will be closed through the duration of the project. Motorists are asked to be aware of the change in traffic westbound on Wiley Canyon.

Temporary striping will be provided to allow for two through lanes, and the designated right turn lane to northbound Orchard Village Road will temporarily change to a combined through/right turn lane. Cyclists are asked to be aware of the temporary change in the bike lane as well, as it will become a shared lane with through traffic during construction.

Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

A statement from the city of Santa Clarita said all measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, contact city of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at [email protected].