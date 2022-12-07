Two arrested on suspicion of stealing $1,100 in fuel

Two Canyon Country residents were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of stealing approximately $1,100 in fuel in July, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on July 28 at approximately 11:30 p.m. a call regarding a vehicle burglary at ACE Automotive was received.

“Two males and a female siphoned gasoline from a parked vehicle and cut the fuel line from another vehicle at the location,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The suspects then walked to Lions Towing and stole gas containers filled with gasoline.”

At the time the report was taken, the suspects remained outstanding, according to Arriaga.

It was later determined approximately $1,100 in fuel was stolen.

According to Arriaga, a JTeam detective conducted a followup investigation and located one 26-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman.

The man and woman were arrested and booked on suspicion of grand theft.

The woman was released at a later time. The man remains in custody at the time of this publication.