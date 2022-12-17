UVDI announces executive promotion

News release

UltraViolet Devices Inc., a leading global manufacturer of advanced ultraviolet technology for indoor air quality and hospital room disinfection, announced the promotion of Kristine Steely to vice president, global sales, effective Dec. 1.

In her new role, Steely oversees UVDI’s global sales strategy and execution across its product portfolio. As part of her appointment, Steely will also join the company’s executive committee, which oversees policy and strategy.

Steely brings more than 20 years of sales leadership and experience in the health care and capital equipment sectors. As national sales director, UVDI MED, since May 2020, Steely has helped build a thriving health care business and sales organization, the company said in a news release.

“This promotion to an expanded role reflects Kristine’s inspiring leadership, commitment to our global stakeholders and dedication to the development of a world-class sales organization,” said UVDI President Richard Hayes. “Since joining UVDI in 2020, Kristine has been instrumental to UVDI’s growth and performance; as UVDI celebrates our 30th anniversary of providing advanced UV-C air and surface disinfection technology across the globe, Kristine’s expertise and dedication to our customers, partners and team are invaluable assets.”

UVDI is based in the Valencia Industrial Center.