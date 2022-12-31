Vehicle collides into fire hydrant

One vehicle collided into a fire hydrant in Valencia on Saturday, shearing the hydrant, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Eddie Pickett, a spokesman for the Fire Department, fire received the call at 10:20 a.m. and firefighters were dispatched at 10:21 a.m. They arrived shortly afterwards to the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

Fire remains on the scene at the time of this publication.

The collision resulted in no injuries, according to Pickett.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.