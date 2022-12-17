VIA swears in new board of directors

The Valley Industry Association installed its new board of directors during a luncheon and swearing-in ceremony at College of the Canyons’ University Center on Tuesday.

The event was officiated by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who swore in each of the 25 new board members and shared updates from Sacramento to the crowd.

Kathy Norris, CEO and president of VIA, said education was one of the most important goals for the 2023 board, which includes their Connect to Success program – which Norris said is expected to grow, having already trained 35,000 students in the past 20 years.

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, swears in the 2023 Valley Industry Association board of directors on Tuesday Dec. 13, 2022 at College of the Canyons’ University Center. Photo courtesy of VIA

“That, in conjunction with our partnerships with the William S. Hart Union High School District and College of the Canyons, will provide our valley with a steady supply of well-trained workers entering the workforce,” said Norris.

Norris said the new board is full of veterans and fresh faces alike, which brings a diversity of ideas to the table of an organization that Norris said thrives on innovation.

“Our 2023 board of directors includes individuals who have been with us for several years, and we are delighted David Cantrell of American Family Funding has chosen to take on a second year as chairman in 2023,” said Norris. “As well, we added some new members that bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board and we look forward to working together for the betterment of the organization and our membership.”

In addition to Cantrell, the 2023 VIA board includes: Nola Aronson, Advanced Audiology; Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group; Tim Burkhart, consultant; J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger Inc.; Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health; Monica Fawcett, city of Santa Clarita; Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs; Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen LLP; Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District; Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope Inc.; Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party; Kathie Martin, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency; Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates; Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing; Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services; Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank; Kim Thomson, expRealty; Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications; Omar Torres, College of the Canyons; Sue Tweddell, Primerica; Maria Vartanian, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management & Insurance; Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs; and Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams LLP.

Norris said in addition to educational goals for the new year, VIA has retained some objectives and values that it’s always had – engagement and support with the community.

“Goals for 2023 include continuing to provide services and connections for our members that will help them grow and prosper,” said Norris. “VIA is a collaborative business-to-business membership organization that connects, empowers and supports the Santa Clarita Valley business community through advocacy, education and innovation. We’re excited to get started on our plans for the new year.”