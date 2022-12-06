VIA to install 2023 board of directors

News release

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to install its new board of directors during a luncheon event Dec. 13 at the College of the Canyons University Center.

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is scheduled to join VIA for the luncheon to offer comments and updates from Sacramento. The senator will also officiate at the swearing in of the board to assure all that each member of the newly installed board accepts their formal oath of office.

In addition to the installation of the new board of directors, 2021 VIA Chairman David Cantrell of American Family Funding will share some of the highlights of 2022, and offer his vision for the coming year as he takes on his second term as chairman.

In addition to Cantrell, the 2023 VIA board will be comprised of 25 individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley, including: Nola Aronson, Advanced Audiology; Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group; Tim Burkhart, consultant; J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger Inc.; Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health; Monica Fawcett, city of Santa Clarita; Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs; Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen LLP; Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District; Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope Inc.; Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party; Kathie Martin, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency; Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates; Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing; Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services; Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank; Kim Thomson, expRealty; Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications; Omar Torres, College of the Canyons; Sue Tweddell, Primerica; Maria Vartanian, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management & Insurance; Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs; and Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams LLP.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 13 at the University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Reservations ($40 VIA members, $50 non-members) are required and can be made at bit.ly/3F20HCu. Charges will apply for cancellation made less than 72 hours in advance.