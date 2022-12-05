Zonta raises awareness of domestic violence through Red Dress Project

Intimate partner violence is one of the most common forms of violence against women. This can include emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse and controlling behavior by an intimate partner. Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley raised awareness for this issue on Saturday at the Newhall Farmer’s Market in one of the stops for Zonta’s Red Dress campaign.

Zonta’s Red Dress Project raises awareness about domestic violence. Rylee Holwager/The Signal

According to the World Health Organization, 30% of women across the world, who have been in a relationship, reported that they have experienced some form of physical and/or sexual violence by their intimate partner. These violations result in serious short and long-term physical problems, mental health issues, reproductive complications, sexual problems and increased vulnerability to HIV.

Zonta’s Red Dress Project has two more stops this week: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Newhall Library and Thursday at the Valencia Library. Rylee Holwager/The Signal

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, 34% of female homicide victims were killed by a former or current intimate partner.

The red dresses represent local lives lost to domestic violence. Rylee Holwager/The Signal

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is saying no to violence against women. The Red Dress Project displays seven red dresses and sweaters around the community to represent the seven individuals in one year who lost their lives as a result of domestic/intimate partner violence in Santa Clarita.

“These bright red symbols are meant to remind us of the reality of domestic violence, which is happening in our neighborhoods to our fellow residents and cannot be ignored,” wrote Zonta on the organization’s website.

Zonta’s Red Dress Project raises awareness about domestic violence. Rylee Holwager/The Signal

The Red Dress display will make two more stops: Tuesday at the Newhall Library from 2 to 4 p.m. and Thursday at the Valencia Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Valley Red Dress Project, visit www.SCVZonta.org/advocacy.