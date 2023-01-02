$2.5k of liquor stolen, suspects outstanding

Three men stole $2,500 worth of liquor in Valencia on Monday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service regarding a grand theft that occurred at approximately 8 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on McBean Parkway in Valencia.

“Three male Black adults entered the location, selected approximately $2,500 of miscellaneous liquor bottles from the display case, left without making an attempt to pay,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “They entered a waiting vehicle, white compact sedan, driven by a fourth suspect, drove out of view.”

At the time of this publication, according to Arriaga, the suspects remain outstanding and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.