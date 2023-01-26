55 mph gusts result in high wind warning for SCV

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, lasting until 6 p.m.

Santa Clarita is forecasted to experience northeast wind speeds of 35 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

The wind speeds are forecasted to lower to 15 to 25 mph by Thursday night with gusts as high as 40 mph.

The National Weather Service urges people to avoid being outside in forecasted areas and around trees and branches. If possible, residents are recommended to remain in the lower levels of their home and to avoid windows. Those needing to drive should do so with caution.

Power outages are expected, according to the NWS. The winds have the ability to blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Traveling can be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles.

The high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday.