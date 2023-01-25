$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., burglars stole $85,000 worth of personal property on the 24500 block of Lorikeet Lane.

“During the investigation, deputies learned the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves,” read a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Instagram.

There are no identified suspects and the suspect(s) remain outstanding at the time of this publication, according to Arriaga.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reminded the community to lock any electrical or service panels with a secured lock.