A cold weather alert follows high wind alert from NWS

A cold weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley for Friday and Tuesday following high winds on Thursday.

“The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures,” read the NWS alert. “Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.”

On Thursday, SCV experienced 40 mph wind speeds with gusts up to 55 mph that lasted until approximately 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service urged people to avoid being outside in forecasted areas and around trees and branches.

The cold weather alert is set for Friday and Tuesday. At the time of this publication, an end time for each day is unclear.

County health officials offered a caution for those especially sensitive to more severe temperatures on the dates of the cold weather alerts.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

The following are some precautions one can take to prevent themselves and others from the cold: dressing in layers, wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, bringing pets indoors and checking in on those with limited mobility and/or access to heat.

“People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia,” according to the county’s alert.

Early symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion and disorientation.

It is also advised for individuals to not use stoves, barbecues or ovens as a source of heat due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.