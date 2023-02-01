Big rig overturns, causes freeway closure

An overturned big rig spilled boulders all over the roadway, resulting in an hours-long closure of the southbound lanes for Highway 14 and Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“A big rig with a trailer overturned … at approximately 1:46 p.m.,” according to Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP Newhall Office.

The trailer’s contents spilled, requiring a hard closure for both roads was in place starting at about 2:50 p.m., he added.

Caltrans was likely going to need heavy equipment to remove the debris, he added.

As of 4 p.m., there was no indication of when the issue would be resolved. Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was backed up from the site of the closure, near the I-5-Route 14 juncture, to past Lyons Avenue.