Big rig overturns, causes freeway closure

An overturned big rig spilled boulders all over the roadway, resulting in an hours-long closure of the southbound lanes for Highway 14 and Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

“A big rig with a trailer overturned … at approximately 1:46 p.m.,” according to Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP Newhall Office. 

The trailer’s contents spilled, requiring a hard closure for both roads was in place starting at about 2:50 p.m., he added. 

Caltrans was likely going to need heavy equipment to remove the debris, he added.  

As of 4 p.m., there was no indication of when the issue would be resolved. Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was backed up from the site of the closure, near the I-5-Route 14 juncture, to past Lyons Avenue.  

