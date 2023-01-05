Bill Miranda | Stay Active This New Year!

“What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year.”

– Vern McLellan

Throughout my life, I have been blessed with the opportunity to travel around the world. Whether it was during my time serving in the Air Force, working in Mexico or living in Paris with my wife, the secret to staying active is to never stop moving. As I look at Santa Clarita today, we continue to have a thriving community with so many ways to stay active as we enter the New Year.

One activity that is easy on the body, but still very competitive, is pickleball. Across our community and the nation, this sport continues to grow in popularity. In our city, we are proud to offer residents multiple locations where they can get into the swing of things, including the brand-new courts at Vista Canyon Park, at both Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers, the gymnasium at the Sports Complex and Bouquet Canyon Park. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, pickleball is a great way to stay active, meet new people and explore the city. With so many locations to play, I hope to see you and your friends out on the court!

If getting in more steps is on your New Year’s resolution, look no further than our Walking Challenge. Signing up for this program is free and participation is easy. All you have to do is track your steps or distance as you walk, jog or run along any of our beautiful trails, on the paseos or even in your neighborhood. With every submission, you accumulate points, which leads to prizes for each milestone reached. This fun and engaging challenge will get your heart rate pumping and lead you into a healthy 2023.

For those who want a little more action in their workouts, adult flag football begins later this month at Central Park. Get your team together and be ready to leave it all out on the field and collect as many flags as you can over the course of eight games this season.

If soccer, ultimate Frisbee or softball is more your style, feel free to drop in at any of the scheduled times each week at Central Park. Whether you’re solo or with a team, there’s a sport for everyone this winter and we are happy to help you find it. To learn more about any of these programs, visit santa-clarita.com/AdultSports.

One of my favorite things to do is get out into nature, whether it’s for a hike, walk or drive. For our residents who want to do all three, try visiting the archery range in the Haskell Canyon Open Space. This 1-acre range is off-road and free to visit seven days a week from dawn until dusk. You can bring your own arrows, targets and bow — or sign up to take lessons. Even pack a lunch and enjoy it on the picnic tables available on site. I must remind everyone who goes to please follow the range rules when shooting to make sure everyone is safe and having a good time. To learn more about this amenity, visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

With thousands of miles of open space, 36 parks and countless recreational programs, I challenge all of our residents to start their new year off with a healthy habit. Like Vern McLellan said above, what the New Year brings to you depends on what you bring to it, so whether it’s a game of pickleball, attempting archery or taking a leisurely stroll, try getting out into the city this new year and enjoy everything it has to offer. Maybe it will even lead to a new hobby or lifelong friends.

To learn more about any of our recreation opportunities in the city, please visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

Bill Miranda is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected].