Burglary suspects on the loose

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for two suspects after receiving a call for response to a burglary that occurred on the 18300 block of Oakmont Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The burglary reportedly happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday and involved the suspected theft of a laptop.

The two suspects are said to have left in a vehicle described as a 2015 or 2016 white Toyota Corolla with no front or rear license plates heading southbound on Oakmont toward Jakes Way and out of view.

The first suspect was described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 175 pounds and wearing a black jacket and dark pants. The second suspect was described as a man between the ages of 30 and 35, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, a black hat and black pants.

Arriaga stated they were searching all immediate areas in the vicinity of the suspected crime.

At the time of this publication, no one has been detained in connection with the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.