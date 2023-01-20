Businesses impacted by storms now eligible for emergency tax relief

News release

Business owners and taxpayers impacted by California’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from late payment interest and penalties.

“California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of the recent storms,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a prepared statement. “Business owners across the state can now access much-needed assistance to help accelerate their recovery efforts, including relief from interest and penalties.”

Impacts of the storms have been felt throughout the state, and small business owners who have been affected by flooding, power outages and other storm-related hardships may request up to an additional three months to file their tax returns. Taxpayers who face return deadlines between Jan. 4 and Jan. 31 who are granted relief will not have to pay interest and penalties if they are unable to file their returns and pay taxes and fees by the original due date.

“Help is available for California businesses,” California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Director Nick Maduros said in the statement. “If you cannot file or make a payment on time because of the storms, please reach out to us, and we can offer some relief.”

Impacted taxpayers can request relief on the CDTFA website at www.cdtfa.ca.gov, by phone at 1-800-400-7115 (CRS:711), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by mail at California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, PO Box 942879, MIC 35, Sacramento, CA 94279. Information is also available in person at CDTFA field offices.