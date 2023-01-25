Castaic High to host open enrollment information nights

News release

Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High and all the school has to offer.

There are many unique opportunities at Castaic High School including the College of the Canyons North (iCAN) Academy and many career technical education courses specific to this campus, according to a statement released by the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The informational nights are scheduled as follows:

• Feb. 7, 6 p.m. at the La Mesa Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26623 May Way, Santa Clarita.

• Feb. 8, 6 p.m. at the Rancho Pico Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26250 W. Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch.

• Feb. 9, 6 p.m. at the Rio Norte Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita.

Current junior high school and high school students and parents are welcome to attend.

Castaic High School tours can be scheduled at www.castaichighschool.org. Parents with questions can contact the school at 661-888-6288.