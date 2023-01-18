Chamber to host 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled Feb. 7 to host its 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum, focusing on mental health, as “positive strategies for your team’s mental health” will be discussed.

The keynote speaker will be Charlene Dimas-Peinado, president and CEO of Wellnest.

Wellnest has helped bring mental health professionals on-site in community settings and address how best to support employees dealing with mental health issues, according to a statement released by the chamber. Also, Wellnest has discussed the financial implications for businesses dealing with workforce mental health challenges.

The panelists will be Dr. Ijendu Korie, of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and Dr. Arinen S. Melonian, of UCLA Health.

This event is scheduled 8-9:30 a.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia. Breakfast will be available at 7:45 a.m.

Tickets ($40 for chamber members and $55 for non-members) are available at bit.ly/3iODYCQ.