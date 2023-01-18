Chamber to host 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled Feb. 7 to host its 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum, focusing on mental health, as “positive strategies for your team’s mental health” will be discussed. 

The keynote speaker will be Charlene Dimas-Peinado, president and CEO of Wellnest.  

Wellnest has helped bring mental health professionals on-site in community settings and address how best to support employees dealing with mental health issues, according to a statement released by the chamber. Also, Wellnest has discussed the financial implications for businesses dealing with workforce mental health challenges. 

The panelists will be Dr. Ijendu Korie, of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and Dr. Arinen S. Melonian, of UCLA Health. 

This event is scheduled 8-9:30 a.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia. Breakfast will be available at 7:45 a.m. 

Tickets ($40 for chamber members and $55 for non-members) are available at bit.ly/3iODYCQ

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS