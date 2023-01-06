Chamber to host employment law update Jan. 24

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2023 Employment Law Update is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

The chamber is partnering with Brian Koegle, of Greenspoon Marder LLP, as he provides strategic insight into legal matters California businesses will face in 2023.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Brian Koegle for the only comprehensive employment law update for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “Each year, the chamber provides this program for our community to familiarize themselves with upcoming law changes to ensure they avoid pitfalls that could impact their business.”

Doing business in California is a challenge, but understanding the rules and regulations, as well as the best practices to comply with those requirements, is an absolute necessity for any business leader to make fully informed decisions, the chamber said in a prepared statement.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce for this event. As we enter a post-pandemic phase, we see a return of laws being enacted that are not just COVID-related,” said Koegle. “It’s never easy navigating through the maze of regulations and cases applicable to California businesses. Compliance fatigue is a real thing for many business owners.”

Koegle will discuss the following topics:

• The California Fair Pay Act – New pay transparency and reporting obligations.

• Wage and Hour Update – Independent contractors, penalty pay and meal/rest periods.

• New Family Leave Formulas and Rights.

• California Consumer Privacy Act.

• Cannabis Use and Discrimination Claims.

• Retaliation rules related to employees refusing to work during public emergencies.

• COVID-19 Updates – SPSL, notice to employees, Cal-OSHA reporting.

“Keeping up with ever-changing California employment laws is imperative, and this program is vital for every business regardless of size or composition to attend,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This value-added program provides our members and the business community invaluable information every business needs to be aware of as we start the new year and laws.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Tickets are available online at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab. Registration will begin at 3 p.m. with the program commencing at 3:30 p.m. After the program, guests are invited to a networking reception with appetizers, wine and cocktails. For any questions, email [email protected]