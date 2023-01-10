City invites residents to Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk

News release

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Park on Monday at 9 a.m. The event focuses on King’s legacy and contributions to the nation.

The second annual MLK Day Unity Walk will begin with a brief program, led by Mayor Jason Gibbs, at the flagpole in Central Park, followed by a quarter-mile walk through the park. The morning’s program will feature several guest speakers from the Santa Clarita community who will celebrate King’s life and work.

The event will highlight and encourage attendees to embrace King’s core values – faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope – as well as participate in a day of service.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public. No advanced registration is required. For more information, call the city of Santa Clarita at 661-255-4965.