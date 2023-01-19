City seeks submissions for Youth Arts Showcase

News release

The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the seventh annual Youth Arts Showcase, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.).

Young artists are invited to submit an original work for a chance to be showcased during the event.

The annual Youth Arts Showcase celebrates the creativity of Santa Clarita Valley’s youth and students who display their talents in many disciplines. Attendees will enjoy visual and performing arts, hands-on craft stations, youth art contests, the Youth Arts Gallery, arts education, food trucks and more.

In addition to attending, local youth (grades K-12) may also submit their artwork and photography for the showcase’s Painters, Pictures & Prose Contest, an annual visual and literary arts contest that highlights the artistic talents of youth in the community.

The contest will showcase young artists’ work in two categories: Visual Arts, which features paintings, drawings, photography and digital art; and Literary Arts, which highlights poetry, short stories and personal essays. The deadline to submit is Friday, March 13.

To learn more about the city’s upcoming Youth Arts Showcase and to apply for the Painters, Pictures & Prose contest, visit SantaClaritaArts.com/Youth-Arts-Showcase.