Cold weather alert, no-burn alert, a chance of rain for SCV Saturday

A cold weather alert, no-burn alert and a chance of rain are all set for this weekend for Santa Clarita, according to the National Weather Service and South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The county of Los Angeles Public Health Department issued a cold weather alert for Santa Clarita on Saturday.

County health officials offered a caution for those especially sensitive to more severe temperatures Saturday, the date of the cold weather alert, as the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 63 degrees and a low of 41 degrees.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

The following are some precautions one can take to prevent themselves and others from the cold: dressing in layers, wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, bringing pets indoors and checking in on those with limited mobility and/or access to heat.

“People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia,” according to the county’s alert.

Early symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion and disorientation.

It is also advised for individuals to not use stoves, barbecues or ovens as a source of heat due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential no-burn alert for Saturday for all living in the South Coast Air Basin. This is due to a prediction of high air pollution by the South Coast AQMD.

“The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper,” read the South Coast AQMD announcement.

Low-income households, homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat and those without natural gas service are exempt from the no-burn alert.

Gas and other non-wood-burning fireplaces do not fall under this alert.

On Saturday there is a 30% chance of rain that continues on to Sunday.

Sunday is forecasted by the National Weather Service with a high of 58 degrees and 47 degrees.

Residents can sign up to receive e-mail alerts for no-burn alerts at www.AirAlerts.org.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.