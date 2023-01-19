College Briefs for Jan. 19

2 local students named to president’s list at Gonzaga University

Two local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

The list includes Sydney McDonald, of Castaic, and Makena Cua, of Valencia.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

Valencia student included on Nebraska Wesleyan fall academic honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University announced its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs, and the list included John Haimowitz, of Valencia.

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Nebraska Wesleyan University is an independent Methodist liberal arts university of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students in Lincoln, Nebraska. Founded in 1887, Nebraska Wesleyan offers a variety of study programs that combine personal attention to students with a focus on experiential and service learning.