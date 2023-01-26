College Briefs for Jan. 26

Valencia student named to Marquette University’s fall 2022 dean’s list

Claire Fellbaum, of Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fellbaum is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences.

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2022 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — the undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws more than 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.

Several local students named to LeTourneau University dean’s list

The following local students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at LeTourneau University. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester:

• Kenneth Granger, computer science, Agua Dulce.

• Cameron Pfafman, kinesiology, Santa Clarita.

• Susuana Acquah, engineering technology, Stevenson Ranch.

LeTourneau University President Steven D. Mason said being named to the dean’s list is a significant academic achievement and honor.

“As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I’m especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future.”

LeTourneau University offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, 120 miles east of Dallas and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.