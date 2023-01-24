Cub Scout Pack 490 holds Pinewood Derby

Cub Scout Luke Scopio said, of all the trophies up for grabs at Pack 490’s Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, he wasn’t really interested in winning any of them.

“Well, it’s not really about what you win, it’s how you did it and what you can do to be better here,” said Luke. “In the end result, you’ll have learned how to do certain things that you’ve never done before. The most important thing I learned is that it’s progress, not perfection.”

Luke’s dad, Todd, said “progress, not perfection” wasn’t a specific lesson he was trying to teach his son, but he’s glad it was one of them.

Cub scout Everett Gingrich celebrates with his mother Melanie after his car won his race for the annual Cub Scout Pack 490 Pinewood Derby at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“That’s not a specific one, so I’m impressed that he said that, but I’m actually focused a bit more on persistence,” said Todd. “For them to stick with it, to learn to grow and understand how they can improve themselves. Doing a good turn daily, help others where they can — so it’s all about growth and leadership.”

Todd said Luke gets his excitement not from the competitive side of the Pinewood Derby race, but rather from being a part of a team and working with others.

Trophies were given to first, second and third place finalists in four categories: speed, design, and Scout’s choice (determined by popular vote). The biggest trophy, however, would go to the Scout who demonstrated the best sportsmanship at the race — an award determined by “secret spies” in the audience, according to Eden Reagan, cubmaster of Pack 490.

Cub scouts and their parents wait in excitement for the race to begin for the annual Cub Scout Pack 490 Pinewood Derby at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I think the biggest thing that I want Scouts to learn in this is that they can do this kind of thing. Parents help in cutting wood but as they get older, their kids are learning how to cut the wood and they’re learning how to design it themselves,” said Reagan “It’s been so much fun to see them grow as we go throughout the year. Another thing I love about Cub Scouts is the amount of friends that they gain through this program. We have kids from… all over in Santa Clarita, and they’re friends with each other because of this program.”

Pack 490 is based out of Newhall. The Pinewood Derby was held at Autonation Chevrolet Valencia.

The line up of the different wooden toy cars made by various cub scouts for the annual Cub Scout Pack 490 Pinewood Derby at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal