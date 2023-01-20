Deputies in armed standoff with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed standoff on the 19200 block of Dry Cliff Circle following a report of a suspected person with a gun, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Arriaga stated the location, in Canyon Country, was a “known gang house” and that the operation was being conducted by the station’s COBRA team.

Two suspects have been detained as a result of the operation. However, deputies suspected more were in the house and were refusing to come out. Several callouts were made, at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.