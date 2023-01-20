Deputies in armed standoff with ‘gang house’

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed standoff on the 19200 block of Dry Cliff Circle following a report of a suspected person with a gun, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station 

Arriaga stated the location, in Canyon Country, was a “known gang house” and that the operation was being conducted by the station’s COBRA team.   

Two suspects have been detained as a result of the operation. However, deputies suspected more were in the house and were refusing to come out. Several callouts were made, at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

