Deputies investigate report of trespassing at Valencia mall; one injured in officer-involved shooting

A report of trespassing preceded a fight with a suspect and then an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night at the Valencia mall, according to deputies with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in front of the Macy’s at the Westfield Valencia Town Center while Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were responding to a service call, according to Deputy Brenda Serna.

“It was a hit shooting,” Serna said, referring to a suspect who was shot after reportedly getting into a physical confrontation with a deputy.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not available as of about 11:30 p.m., Serna said, including the severity of any injuries to the deputies involved or the suspect who was shot after he allegedly fought with deputies investigating a call about trespassing.

First responders’ vehicles surround the entrance to the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Wednesday after a suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting. Perry Smith/The Signal

Serna also confirmed that a Sheriff’s Station deputy was injured in a physical confrontation with a suspect and not by gunfire. A female deputy left the mall via an ambulance near the entrance by Macy’s around 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials also confirmed the transport of one patient to a local hospital around 11 p.m.

“Sheriff’s (officials) stated that there was a shooting,” Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it becomes available.