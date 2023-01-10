Deputies investigating fatal freight train collision involving pedestrian

A Union Pacific freight train struck and killed a pedestrian shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 19200 block of Via Princessa in Canyon Country, according to officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene at 3:18 p.m., according to Sgt. Mark Perkins.

The train was still sitting on the tracks about an hour after the collision while law enforcement officials investigated the incident, prompting Metrolink to offer Uber vouchers for riders on the Antelope Valley line, which uses the same track.

A portion of the train tracks is blocked off after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Chris Torres/ The Signal

Sheriff’s officials had cordoned off an area near the entrance to the Via Princessa Metrolink station Monday afternoon and the entrance to the station was blocked off to prevent riders from approaching the station.

Deputies were interviewing witnesses at the scene as of 4:30 p.m. to try to determine the nature of the incident and whether the death was a suicide, according to Perkins.

Officials reported only one person appeared to be involved in the incident.

Fire officials reported that they received a call at 3:08 p.m. and were on the scene by 3:14 p.m. but left the location within about 15 minutes of their arrival without providing medical assistance.

A Homicide Bureau official was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a report of a pedestrian versus train incident at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The official Metrolink Antelope Valley line Twitter account announced around 4:15 p.m. that vouchers of up to $50 were available for Uber rides to passengers planning to take AV Line 219 and 222, which were canceled due to the incident.

Laurene Lopez, a spokeswoman for Metrolink, confirmed Monday the Coroner’s Office had been contacted as of 4:30 p.m. regarding the recovery of the decedent. She did not have an estimated time for service to resume as of 5 p.m., but said updates would be available on Twitter for evening riders.

