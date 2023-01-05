Deputies: Man brandishes weapon after road rage incident

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated a possible assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday afternoon after a road rage incident, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies received a call for service regarding an assault with a deadly weapon on the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

According to the report, there was a road rage incident in which the suspect in a white Chevy Malibu brandished a firearm. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Soledad Canyon Road, and out of view.

There was no additional information available as deputies continued to investigate the incident further, Arriaga added.